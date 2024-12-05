Diplomatic Tensions: Philippines Files Protest Against China Over Maritime Clash

In a move underscoring the escalating tensions in the South China Sea, the Philippines' foreign ministry announced on Thursday that it has filed a diplomatic protest against China.

The protest centers around a maritime confrontation that took place on December 4 near the disputed Scarborough Shoal, an area claimed by both nations. The incident marks the 60th diplomatic protest from Manila against Beijing in 2023 alone, according to foreign ministry data.

China claims nearly the entire South China Sea, including the strategically important Scarborough Shoal, leading to disputes with neighboring countries. Beijing continues to reject a 2016 international arbitration ruling that invalidated its expansive territorial claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)