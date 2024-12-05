China Hits Back: Sanctions Imposed on U.S. Military Firms

In a significant escalation of tensions, China declared on Thursday that it would impose sanctions on 13 U.S. military firms. The move comes in retaliation for the U.S. decision to sell arms to Taiwan, which Beijing views as an infringement on its territorial sovereignty.

The foreign ministry strongly opposed the $385-million sale, which includes spare parts and support for F-16 jets and radars. China considers Taiwan as part of its territory and regards any foreign interactions with its leaders as an act of separatism.

Companies affected by these sanctions include notable names such as Teledyne Brown Engineering Inc, BRINC Drones Inc, and Shield AI Inc, among others. Additionally, key executives from companies like Raytheon and BAE Systems will face asset freezes and travel bans, intensifying the ongoing geopolitical rift.

(With inputs from agencies.)