China Hits Back: Sanctions Imposed on U.S. Military Firms

China has announced sanctions on 13 U.S. military firms following the U.S. sale of arms to Taiwan. The sanctions are a response to a $385-million arms deal, which China claims undermines its sovereignty. The sanctions include banning top executives from entering China and freezing assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 13:59 IST
China Hits Back: Sanctions Imposed on U.S. Military Firms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of tensions, China declared on Thursday that it would impose sanctions on 13 U.S. military firms. The move comes in retaliation for the U.S. decision to sell arms to Taiwan, which Beijing views as an infringement on its territorial sovereignty.

The foreign ministry strongly opposed the $385-million sale, which includes spare parts and support for F-16 jets and radars. China considers Taiwan as part of its territory and regards any foreign interactions with its leaders as an act of separatism.

Companies affected by these sanctions include notable names such as Teledyne Brown Engineering Inc, BRINC Drones Inc, and Shield AI Inc, among others. Additionally, key executives from companies like Raytheon and BAE Systems will face asset freezes and travel bans, intensifying the ongoing geopolitical rift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

