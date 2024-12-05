Mystery at Sea: Abandoned Cargo Vessel Sparks Rescue Operations

A rescue operation is currently underway for the crew of a Panama-flagged cargo vessel, which has been abandoned off the port of Hodeidah in the Red Sea. According to three maritime security sources, the reason behind the incident is still unclear, and the number of crew members on board remains unknown.

One source informed Reuters that the crew was compelled to abandon the ship due to engine problems. Another source suggested a potential internal explosion. Since November 2023, Iran-aligned Houthi forces have been attacking international shipping near Yemen in support of Palestinians amid the Gaza war involving Hamas and Israel.

The link between the latest shipping incident and Houthi activity has not been confirmed. Uncertainty surrounds the incident as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)