Left Menu

Mystery at Sea: Abandoned Cargo Vessel Sparks Rescue Operations

A Panama-flagged cargo vessel has been abandoned off the port of Hodeidah in the Red Sea, sparking a rescue operation. The exact cause is unknown, but sources suggest engine problems or an internal explosion. Uncertainty remains about the possible link to recent Houthi activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:35 IST
Mystery at Sea: Abandoned Cargo Vessel Sparks Rescue Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

A rescue operation is currently underway for the crew of a Panama-flagged cargo vessel, which has been abandoned off the port of Hodeidah in the Red Sea. According to three maritime security sources, the reason behind the incident is still unclear, and the number of crew members on board remains unknown.

One source informed Reuters that the crew was compelled to abandon the ship due to engine problems. Another source suggested a potential internal explosion. Since November 2023, Iran-aligned Houthi forces have been attacking international shipping near Yemen in support of Palestinians amid the Gaza war involving Hamas and Israel.

The link between the latest shipping incident and Houthi activity has not been confirmed. Uncertainty surrounds the incident as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024