Dutch Foreign Minister Urges EU to Rethink Georgia Visa Waiver

The Netherlands is set to urge the European Union to reconsider its visa-free arrangement with Georgia following the arrest of more than 300 individuals involved in pro-EU protests in the South Caucasus nation.

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp announced this step, signaling consequences for Georgia's abrupt stop in EU accession talks. Georgian citizens currently can enter the EU without a visa for short stays.

In Malta, at an OSCE meeting, Veldkamp also called for a probe into Georgia's government measures under Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, amid allegations from the ruling pro-Russian party against opposition-driven unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)