Dutch Foreign Minister Urges EU to Rethink Georgia Visa Waiver

The Netherlands plans to request the EU suspend visa-free travel for Georgia after arrests at pro-EU protests. Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp aims to highlight the cost of Georgia's halted EU negotiations. He also seeks OSCE's investigation into Georgia's government actions during these demonstrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Valletta | Updated: 05-12-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 15:28 IST
The Netherlands is set to urge the European Union to reconsider its visa-free arrangement with Georgia following the arrest of more than 300 individuals involved in pro-EU protests in the South Caucasus nation.

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp announced this step, signaling consequences for Georgia's abrupt stop in EU accession talks. Georgian citizens currently can enter the EU without a visa for short stays.

In Malta, at an OSCE meeting, Veldkamp also called for a probe into Georgia's government measures under Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, amid allegations from the ruling pro-Russian party against opposition-driven unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

