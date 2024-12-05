Left Menu

French Markets Surge Amid Political Upheaval

French bonds and stocks rose after the government of Prime Minister Michel Barnier was toppled by a no-confidence vote. Despite short-term market relief, uncertainty remains as President Macron seeks a new prime minister. The political divisions render budget progress challenging, impacting investor confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:05 IST
French Markets Surge Amid Political Upheaval
Michel Barnier Image Credit: Flickr

French financial markets experienced a notable uptick on Thursday after a no-confidence vote brought down Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government. Investors turned their attention to the possible composition of a new administration.

Barnier's government collapsed after far-right and leftist lawmakers opposed his budget proposal. The downfall heightens challenges in tackling France's budget deficit, projected to exceed 6% of GDP this year. French stocks climbed, with major bank shares rising significantly, driven by short covering activities.

President Macron aims to appoint a new prime minister promptly, but the political landscape remains uncertain. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who influenced Barnier's fall, suggests interim financing laws, yet any new leader must navigate a divided parliament to pass the 2025 budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024