Japan-Philippines Sign $10 Million Maritime Security Deal Amid South China Sea Tensions

The Philippines and Japan have signed a $10.65 million security deal to enhance maritime security amid South China Sea tensions. Under Japan's Overseas Security Assistance program, the Philippine Navy and Air Force will receive crucial equipment to boost their maritime surveillance and monitoring capabilities, reflecting strengthened regional cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 05-12-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 17:34 IST
  Country:
  • Philippines

Japan and the Philippines have solidified their security partnership with a $10.65 million deal aimed at boosting the Southeast Asian nation's maritime surveillance capabilities. This agreement comes amid rising tensions in the South China Sea, where both countries oppose aggressive maritime behavior by Chinese vessels.

Japan's contribution, under its Overseas Security Assistance program, includes rigid-hulled inflatable boats and coastal radar systems for the Philippine Navy. The initiative aims to enhance maritime domain awareness, benefiting regional security and supporting Japan's strategic interests, as stated by its embassy in Manila.

The deal also includes support for the Philippine Air Force's radar systems, furthering air surveillance capabilities. This enhanced cooperation underscores a shared commitment between Japan and the Philippines to regional stability, as highlighted by the Philippine Department of National Defense. This development follows a landmark military pact between the two nations, signaling deepening defense ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

