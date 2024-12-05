Police Attach Properties in Anti-Terror Move in Shopian

In a significant crackdown on terrorism, authorities in Shopian have attached two residential properties linked to terror activities. The action was carried out under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The properties, found in Shopian district, are owned by families of known terrorist-related individuals. They include the house of Mohd Shafi Dar, father of Adnan Shafi Dar, an identified terrorist, and the residence of Abdul Majeed Koka, father-in-law of Sajad Ahmad Khah, a terrorist associate.

The attachment was executed under legal protocols, assisted by a police team and the Executive Magistrate, highlighting the continued efforts to counteract terrorism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)