Left Menu

Police Attach Properties in Anti-Terror Move in Shopian

Authorities in Shopian district attached two residential properties in connection with a terror case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The properties belong to the families of known terrorist affiliates. The action was executed legally with the presence of a police team and Executive Magistrate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-12-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 17:34 IST
Police Attach Properties in Anti-Terror Move in Shopian
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on terrorism, authorities in Shopian have attached two residential properties linked to terror activities. The action was carried out under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The properties, found in Shopian district, are owned by families of known terrorist-related individuals. They include the house of Mohd Shafi Dar, father of Adnan Shafi Dar, an identified terrorist, and the residence of Abdul Majeed Koka, father-in-law of Sajad Ahmad Khah, a terrorist associate.

The attachment was executed under legal protocols, assisted by a police team and the Executive Magistrate, highlighting the continued efforts to counteract terrorism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024