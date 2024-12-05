Left Menu

Ola Electric Under Scrutiny: New Demands from Consumer Authority

The Central Consumer Protection Authority has requested additional documentation from Ola Electric concerning a show cause notice over 10,644 complaints issued in October. The company, having resolved 99.1% of the complaints, is required to respond within 15 days to the alleged consumer rights violations and unfair trade practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 17:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Consumer Protection Authority has intensified its scrutiny of Ola Electric, requesting more documents related to a contentious show cause notice. This comes in light of 10,644 complaints issued in October, according to new developments disclosed by the company in a regulatory filing.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd received a detailed communication from the authority via email on December 4, 2024, demanding further information on their previous responses. With a confirmed resolution of 99.1% of the complaints, the company is under pressure to address violations of consumer rights and alleged misleading advertisements.

Given a 15-day window starting from the date of the latest communication, Ola Electric is striving for a timely reply to meet the deadline. Meanwhile, a broader investigation into service deficiencies and issues with their electric two-wheelers continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

