Ola Electric Under Scrutiny: New Demands from Consumer Authority

The Central Consumer Protection Authority has intensified its scrutiny of Ola Electric, requesting more documents related to a contentious show cause notice. This comes in light of 10,644 complaints issued in October, according to new developments disclosed by the company in a regulatory filing.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd received a detailed communication from the authority via email on December 4, 2024, demanding further information on their previous responses. With a confirmed resolution of 99.1% of the complaints, the company is under pressure to address violations of consumer rights and alleged misleading advertisements.

Given a 15-day window starting from the date of the latest communication, Ola Electric is striving for a timely reply to meet the deadline. Meanwhile, a broader investigation into service deficiencies and issues with their electric two-wheelers continues.

