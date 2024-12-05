Former Terrorist's Attack Near Golden Temple Sparks Security Concerns
Narain Singh Chaura, a former terrorist, attempted to shoot Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal outside the Golden Temple. Although the attempt was unsuccessful, Chaura was apprehended and is now in police remand until further court proceedings. The incident has raised security questions in Punjab.
- Country:
- India
Narain Singh Chaura, a former terrorist, triggered a security alert in Amritsar after attempting to shoot Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal outside the historic Golden Temple.
Chaura, 68, missed his target and was swiftly subdued by plainclothes policemen. He was presented in court amid heavy security and remanded for three days by the Amritsar court, despite police requesting a seven-day period.
The daring attack, aimed at Punjab's former deputy chief minister from close range, was captured by media present for Badal's religious service. Chaura is charged with attempted murder and violations of the Arms Act and will face court again on December 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amritsar Police Uncover International Weapon Smuggling Ring
International Arms Smuggling Racket Dismantled in Amritsar
Mysterious Object Sparks Security Alert Near Amritsar
Punjab Police Bust Major Criminal Modules: Arrests and Arms Seized
Punjab Police Busts Organized Criminal Module Linked to Tihar Jail