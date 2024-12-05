Former Terrorist's Attack Near Golden Temple Sparks Security Concerns

Narain Singh Chaura, a former terrorist, triggered a security alert in Amritsar after attempting to shoot Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal outside the historic Golden Temple.

Chaura, 68, missed his target and was swiftly subdued by plainclothes policemen. He was presented in court amid heavy security and remanded for three days by the Amritsar court, despite police requesting a seven-day period.

The daring attack, aimed at Punjab's former deputy chief minister from close range, was captured by media present for Badal's religious service. Chaura is charged with attempted murder and violations of the Arms Act and will face court again on December 8.

