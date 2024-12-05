Rebel Leader Urges Iraq to Oppose Militia Intervention in Syria
Abu Mohammed al-Golani, Syria's top rebel leader, urges Iraq's Prime Minister to prevent Iran-aligned Popular Mobilization Forces from involving themselves in Syria. This call comes amidst reports of Iraqi militia deployment to aid the Syrian government against rebels. Golani seeks strategic ties with Baghdad post-conflict.
Syria's leading rebel figure, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, has called on Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, to bar the Iran-affiliated Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) from intervening in Syria. His message was delivered through a video statement released on Thursday.
The PMF, also known as Hashd al-Shaabi, consists of multiple Iran-supported factions that have previously aided Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in reclaiming territories lost to rebels during the early years of the civil conflict.
Golani's plea follows reports that Iraqi militia fighters have been dispatched to Syria to support the government against the recent rebel capture of Aleppo. He stressed that conflicts in Syria should not extend into Iraq and expressed a desire for robust economic and political relations with Baghdad after changing the current regime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Security Forces Clash with Maoist Rebels: A Decisive Encounter in Chhattisgarh
Syrian Rebels Make First Major Advance in Northern Enclave
Rebels' Game-Changing Seizure: Kachin Independence Army Captures Key Myanmar Trade Town
US Navy Thwarts Attack by Houthi Rebels in the Gulf of Aden
Escalating Violence: Eastern Congo's Struggle Against Extremist Rebels