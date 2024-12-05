Rebel Leader Urges Iraq to Oppose Militia Intervention in Syria

Syria's leading rebel figure, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, has called on Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, to bar the Iran-affiliated Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) from intervening in Syria. His message was delivered through a video statement released on Thursday.

The PMF, also known as Hashd al-Shaabi, consists of multiple Iran-supported factions that have previously aided Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in reclaiming territories lost to rebels during the early years of the civil conflict.

Golani's plea follows reports that Iraqi militia fighters have been dispatched to Syria to support the government against the recent rebel capture of Aleppo. He stressed that conflicts in Syria should not extend into Iraq and expressed a desire for robust economic and political relations with Baghdad after changing the current regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)