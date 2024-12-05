Syrian Rebel Leader Urges Iraq For Non-Intervention
Abu Mohammed al-Golani, Syria's leading rebel figure, has appealed to Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, to prevent Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Forces from entering Syria. This plea follows the recent deployment of Iraqi militia fighters to Syria, despite the PMF's denial of involvement.
In a video broadcast on Thursday, Syria's most influential rebel leader, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, called on Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to halt the interference of Iran-supported Popular Mobilization Forces in Syria.
The PMF, referred to in Arabic as Hashd al-Shaabi, previously played a crucial role in assisting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad regain territories lost to rebels. However, the group denies current deployment in Syria.
Despite PMF claims, recent reports indicate the involvement of Iraqi militia fighters aiding Syrian government forces. Golani expressed that rebels are seeking to establish strategic ties with Baghdad while avoiding escalation into Iraq.
(With inputs from agencies.)
