Congo and M23 Rebels Gear Up for Historic Direct Talks in Doha

The Congo government and M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, plan direct negotiations in Doha on April 9 to address the ongoing conflict that has resulted in significant casualties and displacement. This meeting marks an important diplomatic effort to resolve the region's longstanding issues, with Qatar facilitating the talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The government of Congo and Rwanda-backed M23 rebels are set to engage in direct negotiations on April 9, as confirmed by sources from both parties on Tuesday. This meeting, set in Doha, signals a potential breakthrough in efforts to resolve the long-standing conflict in the Central African nation.

This occasion will mark the first instance of direct talks between the two factions since M23 forces seized control of the two largest cities in eastern Congo, as part of a swift offensive. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of thousands and the displacement of hundreds of thousands more. A Congolese official indicated that the talks are scheduled for April 9, barring any unexpected actions from the opposing side.

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame had previously conducted a surprise meeting in Doha on March 18. While sources reveal that both leaders attended a second round of discussions last Friday, Congolese delegates and M23 representatives have yet to meet directly. Rwanda continues to deny any backing of M23, maintaining that its military responses are purely defensive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

