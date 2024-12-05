Left Menu

Illegal Stone Crusher Operations Halted in Himachal's Tribal District

Authorities in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti have sealed a stone crusher operating without forest clearance and Pollution Control Board permission. This action, vital for the ongoing Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphu road construction, highlights the importance of adhering to environmental regulations and securing necessary permissions for industrial activities.

In a decisive action, officials in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district have sealed a stone crusher that was operating without mandatory forest clearance and state Pollution Control Board approval.

The stone crusher and a hot-mixing plant, essential for the 37-km-long Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphu road project, were shut down due to environmental regulation violations. Sub Divisional Magistrate Keylong, Rajneesh Sharma, reported that the installations lacked proper consent and were set up on forest land, contravening the Forest Conservation Act.

Following a directive from the pollution control board's member secretary, penalties will be assessed by the mining officer. Despite the shutdown, officials emphasize the strategic importance of the road, indicating a potential resumption of operations once legal clearances are secured.

