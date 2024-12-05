Diplomatic Retaliation: Russia and Poland's Consulate Clash

In a significant diplomatic standoff, Russia announced the closure of Poland's consulate general in St. Petersburg. The move comes as a direct response to Poland's earlier decision to shut down Russia's consulate in Poznan, escalating tensions between the two nations.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that it has declared three Polish consulate staff members as 'personae non gratae,' mandating their exit from the country within a specified timeframe. This decision underscores Moscow's promise to enact strict retaliatory measures against actions perceived as unfriendly towards Russia.

Poland's Foreign Minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, criticized Russia's response as baseless, asserting that Poland's initial closure was a reaction to alleged Russian sabotage and arson within Poland. Sikorski further remarked that Russia's retaliation was expected given its international conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)