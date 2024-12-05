Tragedy Strikes Feather River School: Community Reels from Shooting

In a tragic incident, two young children were critically injured in a shooting at Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists in Northern California. The gunman died on the scene, apparently from a self-inflicted wound, according to police.

Sheriff Kory L. Honea reported that the attacker did not appear to have any prior connection to the school or the victims. The children, both kindergarteners aged 5 and 6, are currently receiving treatment at a Sacramento trauma center. Their survival remains a point of gratitude as they face a long recovery ahead.

This incident is the latest in a series of school shootings across the United States, fueling ongoing debates over gun control. Despite numerous tragedies, national gun laws remain unchanged. Statistics indicate firearms were the leading cause of death among children in 2020 and 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)