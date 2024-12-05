Feeding the Flame: Culinary Solidarity at Georgia's Pro-EU Protests

In the heart of Tbilisi, Mamuka Matkava and his wife, Gogona Parkaia, have become an integral part of the pro-EU protests that have engulfed Georgia. Each night, the couple tirelessly prepares mchadi, a traditional cornbread, adding slices of Georgian sulguni cheese, to nourish the demonstrators.

The protests were triggered by the government's decision to pause EU accession talks, causing outrage among many Georgians who see EU membership as crucial to maintaining independence from Russian influence. The ruling Georgian Dream party's actions have faced fierce opposition, leading to clashes with police armed with water cannons and tear gas.

Generations clash over the future direction of Georgia, as many younger citizens, like politics student Nini, attend protests to shape the nation's path forward. With the protests highlighting the stark divide between pro-Western youth and pro-Russian elders, the future of Georgia's identity hangs in the balance.

