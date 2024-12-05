Delhi Court Sends AAP MLA Naresh Balyan to Judicial Custody in Organised Crime Case

A Delhi court has placed AAP's Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan in one-day judicial custody over an alleged organised crime case. The decision was rendered by Special Judge for lawmakers, Kaveri Baweja, marking a need for further arguments regarding the Delhi police's request for a 10-day custody extension under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Special public prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh, advocating for the Delhi police, asserted the necessity of Balyan's interrogation to delve deeper into the conspiracy. Incomplete arguments on the custody plea will continue on December 6. Earlier, another judge dismissed a similar police request, emphasizing the appropriate judicial course of action.

The police's attempt to procure Balyan's custody was unsupported due to procedural discrepancies, leading to additional sessions judge Vandana Jain admonishing the effort as a "wastage of time." The prosecutor was urged to validate the legal grounds, eventually directing Balyan to be presented before the suitable court after referencing a precedent involving a former MLA.

(With inputs from agencies.)