ICG Rescues 12 Crew Members from Sunken Vessel MSV Al Piranpir in North Arabian Sea

In a remarkable demonstration of international maritime cooperation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully rescued 12 crew members from the sunken Indian vessel MSV Al Piranpir in the early hours of December 4, 2024, in the North Arabian Sea. The operation saw close coordination between the ICG and the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (MSA), with both nations’ Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres (MRCCs) maintaining continuous communication throughout the mission.

The MSV Al Piranpir, a mechanized sailing vessel, was on its voyage from Porbandar (India) to Bandar Abbas (Iran) when it encountered rough seas and flooding, leading to its sinking in the early morning of December 4. The ICG received a distress call from the vessel and immediately sprang into action. MRCC Mumbai alerted the ICG Regional Headquarters (North West) in Gandhinagar, which quickly coordinated the deployment of ICGS Sarthak, a rescue vessel, to the area.

International Cooperation in Action

Once the distress call was received, MRCC Pakistan was also informed to help support the search. As part of the joint operation, the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (MSA) mobilized its resources, including an MSA aircraft and coordinated with the merchant ship MV Cosco Glory, which was also in the area. This cooperation between India and Pakistan highlights the significance of cross-border efforts in maritime search and rescue operations.

Rescue and Aftermath

ICGS Sarthak deployed for forward area patrolling and reached the probable location of the sinking vessel, approximately 270 km west of Dwarka, within Pakistan’s Search and Rescue Region. After an extensive search, the 12 crew members, who had abandoned the sinking vessel and taken refuge in a small dinghy, were located and safely rescued. The ICGS Sarthak also provided medical assistance to the crew members, who were reported to be in good health following the rescue.

Commitment to Maritime Safety

The rescue operation underscores the Indian Coast Guard’s commitment to maritime safety and its ability to conduct swift and effective responses to emergencies at sea. The ICG’s ability to coordinate with international counterparts and swiftly mobilize resources for the safety of lives at sea is a testament to its preparedness and efficiency.

The crew members are now being transported back to Porbandar Harbour in Gujarat. This successful operation once again reinforces the Indian Coast Guard’s motto of "वयं रक्षामः" (We Protect), exemplifying its unwavering dedication to protecting lives and ensuring the safety of maritime operations.

A Model of International Maritime Cooperation

This rescue operation is a prime example of the crucial role that international cooperation plays in addressing maritime emergencies. The effective collaboration between India’s ICG and Pakistan’s MSA highlights how countries can work together to ensure safety at sea, save lives, and address the growing challenges posed by adverse maritime conditions.