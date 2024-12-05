Tensions Escalate: Farmers Clash with Police Over Land Compensation

In Punjab's Mansa district, tensions flared as three police officers sustained injuries in an altercation with farmers protesting against inadequate compensation for land acquired for a gas pipeline project. The confrontation occurred on Wednesday night when the farmers were en route to a protest in Bathinda, officials reported Thursday.

The incident unfolded when approximately 300 farmers, representing Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), approached a police roadblock in Mansa. The farmers, traveling in a convoy of 50 vehicles, clashed aggressively with police trying to halt their progress. Station House Officer Gurvir Singh attempted to stop them but was severely injured, suffering fractures in both arms, according to Superintendent of Police Manmohan Singh Aulakh.

The violence continued at Ramdittewala Chowk, where additional police were stationed. Inspector Jasvir Singh was reportedly struck on the head with a stick, while Daljit Singh, another officer, endured a wrist fracture. Accusations fly as no one has been arrested, and protests against land compensation remain a contentious issue in the region.

