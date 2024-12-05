Left Menu

Odisha's Uproar Against Polavaram Project Intensifies

The Biju Janata Dal expresses dissatisfaction with the Centre's response over the potential submersion of Odisha's Malkangiri district by the Polavaram project. Delegation members claim a lack of clarity on the affected areas and stress the need for comprehensive resettlement measures, amid political pressure from Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has voiced its dissatisfaction with the central government's response concerning the possible submersion of Odisha's Malkangiri district due to the Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh. A delegation, including current and former MPs and senior leaders, has met with officials from various ministries over the past three days to demand urgent action.

In a press conference, Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra expressed disappointment with the responses received so far. He highlighted a lack of clarity regarding the number of affected people and submerged hectares in Odisha. Patra also pointed to alleged project design changes, with increased flood discharge capacity threatening Malkangiri's tribal communities.

Delegation leader Debi Prasad Mishra emphasized the project's risks, including inadequate resettlement efforts and unaddressed backwater concerns. The delegation urged the government to conduct comprehensive studies and take immediate action to safeguard affected communities, cautioning that continued inaction could heighten tensions between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

