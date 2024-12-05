Odisha's Uproar Against Polavaram Project Intensifies

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has voiced its dissatisfaction with the central government's response concerning the possible submersion of Odisha's Malkangiri district due to the Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh. A delegation, including current and former MPs and senior leaders, has met with officials from various ministries over the past three days to demand urgent action.

In a press conference, Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra expressed disappointment with the responses received so far. He highlighted a lack of clarity regarding the number of affected people and submerged hectares in Odisha. Patra also pointed to alleged project design changes, with increased flood discharge capacity threatening Malkangiri's tribal communities.

Delegation leader Debi Prasad Mishra emphasized the project's risks, including inadequate resettlement efforts and unaddressed backwater concerns. The delegation urged the government to conduct comprehensive studies and take immediate action to safeguard affected communities, cautioning that continued inaction could heighten tensions between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)