Bridging Barriers: Cyprus Unites Across Ceasefire Line

Greek and Turkish Cypriot political parties have appealed to open more crossings between their communities, enhancing communication and easing traffic congestion along the ceasefire line. Leaders from both sides emphasize that this move is crucial for preserving cultural heritage and fostering mutual understanding, pending a resolution of the Cyprus issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nicosia | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:59 IST
  • Cyprus

In a joint appeal, Greek and Turkish Cypriot political parties urged their leaders to increase the number of crossings along Cyprus's ceasefire line. Currently, nine crossings are overwhelmed by daily traffic, prompting calls from both communities for improved access and communication.

An event organized by the Slovak embassy in Nicosia saw thirteen political parties unite in endorsing this initiative. Leaders stressed the cultural and practical necessity of easing movement between the island's divided communities.

The mayors of Nicosia, representing both sectors, highlighted the significance of these crossings in fostering empathy and understanding between Cypriots, which could pave the way for resolving long-standing issues dating back to the 1974 division.

(With inputs from agencies.)

