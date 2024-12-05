Delhi BJP's Signature Campaign to Push Ayushman Bharat

In a move to gather public opinion, Delhi BJP MPs initiated a signature campaign on Thursday, targeting the non-implementation of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme by the AAP government.

The campaign, seen as a crucial poll plank, encourages feedback through a dedicated phone line, as BJP MPs argue that Delhiites are unfairly deprived of the scheme's benefits, unlike the rest of the country.

Delhi BJP leaders contend that the AAP government prioritizes political agendas over public welfare, with legal actions demanding the scheme's rollout, despite available funds and high court intervention pointing to the issue's urgency.

(With inputs from agencies.)