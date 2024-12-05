Left Menu

Controversy Grows Over Disputed Waqf Properties: Parliamentary Panel Seeks Clarity

A parliamentary panel has reached out to state governments for details on disputed Waqf properties following intense opposition scrutiny. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill has faced criticism for potentially interfering in religious matters. Further scrutiny of ministry responses is lined up, with meetings scheduled for December.

A parliamentary committee has reached out to state governments, seeking detailed information on disputed Waqf properties within their jurisdictions.

This development was announced by Jagdambika Pal, the Chairman of the Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, after a panel meeting on Thursday. The meeting marked the first session following an extension of the panel's tenure until the last week of the Budget Session next year.

According to Pal, the committee may also summon chief secretaries from state governments if necessary. During the meeting, officials from the Ministry of Minority Affairs and Ministry of Law and Justice attended and provided extensive responses to questions raised by panel members, stretching over 887 pages. Pal announced that these responses would undergo thorough examination in the coming days, with the next meetings scheduled for December 11 and 12.

Concerns were raised by a panel member criticizing the quality of the ministries' responses, prompting the opposition to seek further clarification. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill has faced criticism from opposition parties and Muslim groups for allegedly meddling in religious affairs.

The parliamentary panel, chaired by Pal, seeks updates on the Sachar Committee's findings on Waqf properties supposedly under unauthorized occupation by state governments or their agencies. The 2005-06 Sachar Committee details mention 316 disputed properties in Delhi, and others across Rajasthan, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha.

