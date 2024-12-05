Left Menu

Odisha's Financial Blueprint: Appropriation Bill Passes Amidst Political Tension

The Odisha Assembly passed the Appropriation Bill (two), 2024, authorizing Rs 12,156 crore expenditure. Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan presented it amidst BJD and Congress walkout. Among allocations are funds for Dharti Aaba programme, Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, and Subhadra Yojana targeting financial aid for 1 crore women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-12-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 20:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic session marked by the walkout of BJD and Congress members, the Odisha Assembly on Thursday managed to pass the Appropriation Bill (two), 2024. This bill allows the state government to allocate a substantial Rs 12,156 crore for expenditure during the remaining period of the fiscal year 2024-25.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, currently in Mumbai, had earlier introduced the supplementary budget of Rs 12,156 crore, adding to the annual budget outlay of Rs 2.65 lakh crore presented back in July. In Majhi's absence, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan stood in to present the bill in the Assembly.

Key allocations in the supplementary budget include a notable Rs 10,155 crore for program expenditure, as well as earmarks for new initiatives like the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan and financial spreads across the Rural Development department, with a strong focus on women's aid through the Subhadra Yojana scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

