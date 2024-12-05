Iranian Media's Shadow: Extraditing Accused in Journalist's Stabbing

British prosecutors announced on Thursday the authorization of charges against two Romanian nationals over the stabbing of a journalist working for a Persian language media outlet in London in March.

Pouria Zeraati, a journalist with Iran International, suffered leg injuries after being attacked near his home in Wimbledon. The investigation is led by counter-terrorism police over fears the attack targeted him due to his role at the news network, known for its criticism of Iran's government.

Britain's Crown Prosecution Service revealed that Nandito Badea and George Stana were arrested in Romania and charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Extradition proceedings have commenced, with UK and Romanian authorities cooperating closely to facilitate the request.

Warnings have been issued by British officials about Iran's increasing use of proxies to conduct attacks abroad. In response, the UK sanctioned Iranian officials involved in threats against journalists on its soil, following a series of Iranian-backed plots.

