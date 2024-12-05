Left Menu

Iranian Media's Shadow: Extraditing Accused in Journalist's Stabbing

Two Romanians face charges for stabbing journalist Pouria Zeraati, working for Iran International. The attack, led by counter-terrorism concerns, may be linked to Zeraati's role at the Persian news network, critical of Iran's government. UK and Romanian authorities are collaborating on extradition proceedings following the arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:16 IST
Iranian Media's Shadow: Extraditing Accused in Journalist's Stabbing
journalist

British prosecutors announced on Thursday the authorization of charges against two Romanian nationals over the stabbing of a journalist working for a Persian language media outlet in London in March.

Pouria Zeraati, a journalist with Iran International, suffered leg injuries after being attacked near his home in Wimbledon. The investigation is led by counter-terrorism police over fears the attack targeted him due to his role at the news network, known for its criticism of Iran's government.

Britain's Crown Prosecution Service revealed that Nandito Badea and George Stana were arrested in Romania and charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Extradition proceedings have commenced, with UK and Romanian authorities cooperating closely to facilitate the request.

Warnings have been issued by British officials about Iran's increasing use of proxies to conduct attacks abroad. In response, the UK sanctioned Iranian officials involved in threats against journalists on its soil, following a series of Iranian-backed plots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024