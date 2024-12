Cyprus Upgrades Defense with Israeli Air System Amid Regional Tensions

Cyprus has recently acquired an Israeli air defence system, significantly upgrading its military capabilities amidst rising regional tensions in the Mediterranean. This procurement marks a strategic shift as the nation seeks new markets for defence resources following sanctions on long-time supplier Russia.

Local media reported the delivery on Tuesday, though Cypriot officials withheld specifics. President Nikos Christodoulides emphasized the necessity of strengthening Cyprus's deterrence capabilities, citing its unique position as a country partly under occupation and an EU member with strategic geopolitical importance.

Historically, Cyprus relied on Russian military equipment, but recent geopolitical events, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions, have prompted Cyprus to diversify its defense partners, notably turning to EU states and Israel.

