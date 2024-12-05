Mishtann Foods in Hot Water: SEBI Cracks Down on Financial Mismanagement

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has prohibited five entities, including Mishtann Foods and its promoter Hiteshkumar Gaurishankar Patel, from the securities markets pending further orders. This action follows allegations of financial mismanagement, fraudulent transactions, and corporate governance lapses.

The regulator has also barred Mishtann Foods Ltd from raising public funds and restricted 12 entities, including its key officials, from associating with any SEBI-registered entities or listed companies until further notice. Investigations revealed misleading financial statements and fictitious transactions, indicating misuse of funds amounting to Rs 47.10 crore.

SEBI's interim order highlighted a spike in Mishtann's public shareholders and identified disconcerting financial practices, like circulating funds through sales/purchases with group entities. With a history of rights issue proceeds misappropriation, Mishtann's future fundraising activities are under heavy scrutiny.

