HCC's Phenomenal Rights Issue Success: A New Era of Growth

In a remarkable display of investor confidence, Hindustan Construction Company Limited (HCC) unveiled that its rights issue attracted applications valuing double its original size. The rights issue, pegged at Rs 999.99 crore, ultimately garnered interest worth Rs 2,008 crore.

The conglomerate has retained funds matching the issue size, with the remainder to be refunded in accordance with regulations. This initiative is poised to fortify HCC's financial standing and further its growth objectives, said Arjun Dhawan, the company's vice chairman and managing director.

Post-issue, the company's equity shares will expand by nearly 80 crore units, catapulting its paid-up share capital from Rs 181.94 crore to Rs 261.94 crore, signifying a robust financial transformation for HCC.