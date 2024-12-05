Rana Family Members Arrested in GST Raid Chaos

In a dramatic turn of events, four individuals, among them two daughters of former Member of Parliament Kadir Rana, have been arrested. They stand accused of vandalism and obstruction during a GST team raid at a local factory on Thursday.

According to Superintendent of Police Satyanarain Prajapati, an estimated 300 people were involved as tension escalated when the GST team led by Deputy Director Sharea Gupta arrived. In the ensuing chaos, stones were hurled at the officers' vehicle, damaging it and preventing the GST team from performing their duties.

Authorities swiftly moved to restore order, arresting Sadia Rana, Sariya Rana, and their cousin Saddam Rana on the spot. Law enforcement has registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Criminal Law Amendment Act, with investigations continuing.

(With inputs from agencies.)