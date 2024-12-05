Left Menu

Rana Family Members Arrested in GST Raid Chaos

Four individuals, including two daughters of ex-MP Kadir Rana, were arrested for allegedly obstructing a GST team's duties and vandalizing a car during a raid at a steel factory. A case has been registered under relevant laws against 300 people involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 05-12-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:31 IST
Rana Family Members Arrested in GST Raid Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, four individuals, among them two daughters of former Member of Parliament Kadir Rana, have been arrested. They stand accused of vandalism and obstruction during a GST team raid at a local factory on Thursday.

According to Superintendent of Police Satyanarain Prajapati, an estimated 300 people were involved as tension escalated when the GST team led by Deputy Director Sharea Gupta arrived. In the ensuing chaos, stones were hurled at the officers' vehicle, damaging it and preventing the GST team from performing their duties.

Authorities swiftly moved to restore order, arresting Sadia Rana, Sariya Rana, and their cousin Saddam Rana on the spot. Law enforcement has registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Criminal Law Amendment Act, with investigations continuing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024