Mizoram Establishes State Human Rights Commission After Court Mandate
The Mizoram government has established a state human rights commission following a directive from the Gauhati High Court. The commission includes 16 newly created posts, and its headquarters will be in Aizawl. The court has adjourned the matter to ensure further steps for its operationalization.
05-12-2024
The Mizoram government has officially formed a state human rights commission, complying with a Gauhati High Court mandate, revealed an official source on Thursday.
Government advocate H. Lalmalsawmi informed the court about the commission's establishment, alongside the creation of 16 positions. The government advocate submitted crucial notifications confirming adherence to the court's directive.
The high court bench acknowledged the government's positive steps while emphasizing the need for further actions, including filling key roles within the commission. The court has scheduled a follow-up hearing in eight weeks.
