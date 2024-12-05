Mizoram Establishes State Human Rights Commission After Court Mandate

The Mizoram government has officially formed a state human rights commission, complying with a Gauhati High Court mandate, revealed an official source on Thursday.

Government advocate H. Lalmalsawmi informed the court about the commission's establishment, alongside the creation of 16 positions. The government advocate submitted crucial notifications confirming adherence to the court's directive.

The high court bench acknowledged the government's positive steps while emphasizing the need for further actions, including filling key roles within the commission. The court has scheduled a follow-up hearing in eight weeks.

