Tragic Double Suicide Shocks Rajasthan

A BSF head constable and an Indian Army jawan reportedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Rajasthan's Bikaner district. The police are investigating these tragic events. No suicide notes were discovered, and the bodies were returned to the families after post-mortems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-12-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:54 IST
In a devastating turn of events, a BSF head constable and an Indian Army jawan allegedly took their own lives in separate incidents in Rajasthan's Bikaner district. The local police disclosed the incidents on Thursday, shedding light on a growing concern in the region.

Santosh Panwar, a 30-year-old jawan posted at the Mahajan Field Firing Range, reportedly hanged himself in his room on Wednesday evening. A native of Maharashtra, his body was returned to the family on Thursday after autopsy procedures were completed, according to police officer Kashyap Singh.

In a similar incident, 44-year-old BSF Head Constable Banshilal was found dead in the basement of his house, having also hanged himself. Despite the lack of suicide notes in both cases, the police continue to probe these tragic events to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

