Manipur's Bold Stand Against Poppy Cultivation

In a significant move against illegal poppy cultivation, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced the destruction of 8.6 acres in the Senapati district. The operation was conducted by the police and forest department.

A case has been registered at the Senapati police station regarding this matter. The poppy destruction drive targeted fields at the initial flowering stage in the remote Makuilongdi forest area.

According to Singh, this significant action aims to protect the environment and restore the social fabric. Since 2017, the Manipur government has cleared 19,135.6 acres of illegal poppy cultivation across 12 districts, underscoring the state's ongoing commitment to eradicate this threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)