Left Menu

Manipur's Bold Stand Against Poppy Cultivation

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced the destruction of 8.6 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in the Senapati district. A case is filed and efforts focus on combating this issue that poses threats to both the environment and societal harmony. Over 19,000 acres have been cleared since 2017.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 05-12-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 22:10 IST
Manipur's Bold Stand Against Poppy Cultivation
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move against illegal poppy cultivation, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced the destruction of 8.6 acres in the Senapati district. The operation was conducted by the police and forest department.

A case has been registered at the Senapati police station regarding this matter. The poppy destruction drive targeted fields at the initial flowering stage in the remote Makuilongdi forest area.

According to Singh, this significant action aims to protect the environment and restore the social fabric. Since 2017, the Manipur government has cleared 19,135.6 acres of illegal poppy cultivation across 12 districts, underscoring the state's ongoing commitment to eradicate this threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024