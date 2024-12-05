Left Menu

Forensic Team Unearths International Cartridges Amid Sambhal Turmoil

A forensic team investigating a violent incident in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, seized cartridges bearing international origins. The violence, ensuing from a mosque survey, resulted in four deaths and injuries to 29 police personnel. The investigation aims to unveil the circumstances leading to the November 24 unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 05-12-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 22:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amid ongoing tensions in Sambhal, the forensic team discovered four empty cartridges linked to international manufacturing, including two from the US, at the site of recent violence, police confirmed.

Earlier findings revealed additional ammunition reportedly made in Pakistan, compounding the complexity of the investigation. Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Vishnoi briefed reporters on the thorough analysis undertaken amidst the escalating case.

Sambhal's unrest, which erupted on November 24 during a temple-related survey at Shahi Jama Masjid, resulted in four casualties and injured 29 police officers, highlighting the area's volatility and the importance of these forensic discoveries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

