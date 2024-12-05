Forensic Team Unearths International Cartridges Amid Sambhal Turmoil

Amid ongoing tensions in Sambhal, the forensic team discovered four empty cartridges linked to international manufacturing, including two from the US, at the site of recent violence, police confirmed.

Earlier findings revealed additional ammunition reportedly made in Pakistan, compounding the complexity of the investigation. Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Vishnoi briefed reporters on the thorough analysis undertaken amidst the escalating case.

Sambhal's unrest, which erupted on November 24 during a temple-related survey at Shahi Jama Masjid, resulted in four casualties and injured 29 police officers, highlighting the area's volatility and the importance of these forensic discoveries.

