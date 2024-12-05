Telangana High Court Offers Temporary Relief to Harish Rao in Phone Tapping Case

In a notable legal development, the Telangana High Court has granted interim relief to T Harish Rao, a prominent leader of the BRS party, in a controversial phone tapping case.

The court has instructed the police not to proceed with his arrest until December 30, allowing ongoing investigative procedures to continue. This decision follows a petition filed by Rao aiming to stay further proceedings linked to the case.

The allegations, brought forth by businessman G Chakradhar Goud, accuse Rao and others of engaging in criminal conspiracy and breach of trust. The court has demanded Rao's cooperation with the investigation while also issuing a notice to Goud, with the matter set for further hearing on December 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)