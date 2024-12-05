Secret Service Shake-Up: Reforms Under Scrutiny After Assassination Attempt on Trump

In response to recent assassination attempts on President-elect Donald Trump, the U.S. Secret Service's acting director, Ronald Rowe, testified before a House panel, asserting that significant security overhauls are underway within the agency.

During a committee hearing, Rowe admitted to shortcomings in the Secret Service's planning and communication strategies, which played a role in two failed attempts on Trump. This led Rowe to implement measures like enhanced training and communication protocols with local law enforcement.

Amid bipartisan scrutiny, Rowe's efforts to remedy staffing shortages and increase protection for high-level dignitaries aim to rebuild the Secret Service's esteemed reputation. The agency plans to hire additional agents and officers in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)