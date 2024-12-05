Left Menu

Secret Service Shake-Up: Reforms Under Scrutiny After Assassination Attempt on Trump

The U.S. Secret Service's acting director, Ronald Rowe, has revamped security protocols following two assassination attempts on President-elect Trump. A House investigation revealed security oversights, prompting Rowe to increase training, enhance communications, and expand Trump's security. The agency seeks to restore its reputation for protecting dignitaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 22:50 IST
Secret Service Shake-Up: Reforms Under Scrutiny After Assassination Attempt on Trump
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to recent assassination attempts on President-elect Donald Trump, the U.S. Secret Service's acting director, Ronald Rowe, testified before a House panel, asserting that significant security overhauls are underway within the agency.

During a committee hearing, Rowe admitted to shortcomings in the Secret Service's planning and communication strategies, which played a role in two failed attempts on Trump. This led Rowe to implement measures like enhanced training and communication protocols with local law enforcement.

Amid bipartisan scrutiny, Rowe's efforts to remedy staffing shortages and increase protection for high-level dignitaries aim to rebuild the Secret Service's esteemed reputation. The agency plans to hire additional agents and officers in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024