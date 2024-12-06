Farmers Demand Justice: SKM Criticizes UP CM for Anarchy Remark

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to apologize for allegedly labeling the ongoing farmers' struggle as 'anarchy'. The organization, which led large-scale protests in 2020-2021, underscores the constitutional right to protest as fundamental to democratic governance.

In a statement, the SKM criticized Adityanath, asserting that dismissing farmers' demands as 'anarchy' is inappropriate for someone in his position. The group also accused the Uttar Pradesh Police of unlawfully detaining farmer leaders under false 'house arrest' claims, challenging the legality of such actions.

SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk, who was injured during the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, was notably detained, along with Rakesh Tikait, triggering widespread arrests among protesting farmers. The SKM calls for judicial and political intervention to address these alleged violations of fundamental rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)