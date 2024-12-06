Left Menu

Punjab's Digital Leap: Streamlining Governance Through Online Verification

Punjab's Governance Reforms Minister, Aman Arora, announced a digital initiative enabling online verification for certificates like residence, caste, and income. This project aims to reduce the need for citizens to visit local representatives physically, thus streamlining the entire process.

Updated: 06-12-2024 00:44 IST
Punjab's Governance Reforms Minister, Aman Arora, introduced a groundbreaking digital initiative designed to revolutionize the traditional process of verifying various certificates. This new system allows ''sarpanchs'', ''nambardars'', and municipal councillors to conduct verifications online, facilitating easier access and saving time for citizens.

The initiative marks a significant shift in how Punjab's administrative services function, enabling a seamless application process for certificates, including residence, caste, and income, to name a few. Under the new system, these applications will be digitally routed to the relevant local representatives for swift verification.

Officials such as patwaris will now send applications online to district authorities, who in turn, will be able to respond promptly via WhatsApp. With this streamlined process, Punjab aims to relieve its citizens from the cumbersome task of physical visits and bureaucratic delays.

