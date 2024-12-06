Left Menu

Tragedy in Oroville: Religious School Shooting Shakes Community

A gunman suffering from mental illness critically wounded two kindergartners at a religious school in Northern California before killing himself. Identified as Glenn Litton, the attacker had a criminal record but no history of violence. The local community is left grieving and seeking answers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oroville | Updated: 06-12-2024 06:40 IST
  • United States

A gunman critically wounded two kindergartners at a small religious school in Northern California before taking his own life. Butte County Sheriff Kory L. Honea identified the gunman as Glenn Litton, noting his lengthy criminal record but no known violent crimes. The tragic shooting has left the close-knit community in shock.

According to authorities, Litton, 56, suffered from mental illness and used a deceptive tactic to enter Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists in Oroville. The incident has brought distress to many families, with the injured children facing a lengthy recovery. A candlelight vigil is planned as the community mourns.

The attack highlights ongoing debates around gun control in the U.S. Despite numerous school shootings, like those in Newtown and Parkland, little progress has been made on national gun laws. Officials confirmed that Litton, a convicted felon, was in possession of a ghost gun. The tragic event has shaken the local community's sense of peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

