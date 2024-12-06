Left Menu

Sabotage at Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Outrage and Investigation

Two individuals are suspected of deliberately starting a fire at the Adass Israel synagogue in Melbourne, causing injury and extensive damage. The attack, condemned by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, is under investigation by counter-terrorism police. The incident highlights rising anti-Semitic tensions in Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 09:47 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 09:40 IST
Sabotage at Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Outrage and Investigation
Australian PM Anthony Albanese (Photo Credit: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Australian authorities are on the hunt for two suspects believed to have intentionally set fire to a Melbourne synagogue early Friday morning, leading to injury and extensive destruction. This latest act of violence has prompted condemnation from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who emphasized that anti-Semitism has no place in Australia.

The fire broke out at the Adass Israel synagogue in southern Melbourne, with witnesses describing two masked individuals spreading accelerant before igniting the blaze. A worshipper present at the scene saw the suspects' actions, which led to an intensive investigation by both Victoria state and counter-terrorism police.

The attack has sparked outrage within the Jewish community and raised concerns about anti-Semitic incidents following recent tensions in the Middle East. Television footage showed the aftermath, as community members salvaged Torah scrolls amidst the ruins. Australian Jewish Association representatives expressed frustration with the government’s response to rising anti-Semitic acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024