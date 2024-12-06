Sabotage at Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Outrage and Investigation
Two individuals are suspected of deliberately starting a fire at the Adass Israel synagogue in Melbourne, causing injury and extensive damage. The attack, condemned by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, is under investigation by counter-terrorism police. The incident highlights rising anti-Semitic tensions in Australia.
Australian authorities are on the hunt for two suspects believed to have intentionally set fire to a Melbourne synagogue early Friday morning, leading to injury and extensive destruction. This latest act of violence has prompted condemnation from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who emphasized that anti-Semitism has no place in Australia.
The fire broke out at the Adass Israel synagogue in southern Melbourne, with witnesses describing two masked individuals spreading accelerant before igniting the blaze. A worshipper present at the scene saw the suspects' actions, which led to an intensive investigation by both Victoria state and counter-terrorism police.
The attack has sparked outrage within the Jewish community and raised concerns about anti-Semitic incidents following recent tensions in the Middle East. Television footage showed the aftermath, as community members salvaged Torah scrolls amidst the ruins. Australian Jewish Association representatives expressed frustration with the government’s response to rising anti-Semitic acts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
