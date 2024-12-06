MEA and Department of Posts Renew MoU to Expand Passport Services via Post Offices

In a significant development, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Department of Posts renewed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for five years to ensure continued delivery of passport services through the Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs).

The MoU was signed by Ms. Manisha Bansal Badal, General Manager, Business Development Directorate of the Department of Posts, and Dr. K.J. Srinivasa, Joint Secretary (PSP & CPO) of the Ministry of External Affairs, reaffirming their shared commitment to providing world-class passport services to citizens, especially in rural and underserved areas.

Achievements of the POPSK Initiative

Since its launch in 2017, the POPSK initiative has transformed passport service delivery in India.

Over 1.52 crore citizens have availed passport-related services through POPSKs.

442 operational POPSK centres provide convenient access to citizens, particularly in rural regions.

The initiative has been lauded for bridging accessibility gaps and ensuring efficient service delivery.

Expansion Plans Under the New MoU

The renewed agreement includes plans to scale up the POPSK network and streamline operations to meet increasing demand:

600 POPSK centres are planned nationwide by 2028-29, enhancing accessibility for citizens.

Annual customer handling capacity will expand from the current 35 lakh to 1 crore.

Enhanced technological integration will further simplify processes, reducing wait times and improving user experience.

Key Features of the Collaboration

The renewed MoU underscores the ministries’ commitment to citizen-centric governance:

Streamlined Operations: Improved workflows and optimized management of POPSKs for faster processing. Digital Advancements: Integration of AI-driven solutions to address service queries and reduce human errors. Enhanced Training: Regular staff training programs for POPSK personnel to ensure high-quality customer service. Wider Outreach: Special initiatives to raise awareness about passport services in remote and tribal areas.

Impact and Future Vision

Dr. K.J. Srinivasa emphasized the transformative potential of the POPSK initiative, stating, “The expansion of POPSKs reflects our commitment to delivering services closer to citizens’ doorsteps. This collaboration ensures that passport issuance becomes even more seamless and accessible, particularly for those in rural India.”

Ms. Manisha Bansal Badal highlighted the critical role of the postal network, saying, “By leveraging the vast postal infrastructure, we aim to create a robust system that connects every citizen to essential government services, empowering even the most remote communities.”

Citizen-Centric Goals

This renewed collaboration symbolizes the government’s emphasis on citizen-centric governance, aligning with the vision of Digital India and ease of access to public services.

The POPSK initiative continues to be a model of inter-ministerial collaboration, addressing the needs of a growing population while reinforcing trust in India’s public service delivery framework.