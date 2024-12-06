$3M Allocated for Tukituki Water Security Project; New Innovation Hub Opened in Hawke’s Bay

The New Zealand Government has announced a $3 million grant from the Regional Infrastructure Fund to advance pre-construction development for the Tukituki Water Security Project in Hawke’s Bay. Regional Development Minister Shane Jones revealed the funding during the Regional Growth Summit in Hastings, alongside the opening of a new food innovation hub, Foodeast-Haumako.

The allocated funds will support investigative work to assess the technical, environmental, and commercial viability of a water storage site and distribution network on the Makaroro River. Co-funded by the Tukituki Water Security Project, this initiative aims to bolster water resilience in a region facing increasingly severe droughts due to climate change.

“The perilous state of water security and resilience in Hawke’s Bay can no longer be ignored. Climate change is leading to depleted water, higher temperatures, and frequent droughts,” said Minister Jones. “The people, communities, and environment of Hawke’s Bay need a safe and reliable water supply. Doing nothing is no longer an option.”

This project is seen as critical for securing sustainable water resources for both agricultural and community use in Hawke’s Bay.

Launch of Foodeast-Haumako Innovation Hub

In a separate announcement, the Minister inaugurated the Foodeast-Haumako innovation hub, a state-of-the-art facility designed to drive innovation and diversification in the food and beverage sector. The $18 million hub, partially funded by a $12 million contribution from the Provincial Growth Fund, is positioned to enhance the region’s agricultural and food-tech capabilities.

The facility boasts a main building with an innovation centre, tenanted offices, shared workspaces, a café, and flexible training and demonstration spaces for events.

“This investment in Foodeast–Haumako will help the region’s food and beverage industry by facilitating growth and diversification and encouraging the development of new local and overseas markets,” said Minister Jones.

Boosting Regional Growth and Sustainability

The dual announcements reflect a strategic push to ensure long-term resilience and economic growth in Hawke’s Bay. While the water security project addresses immediate environmental challenges, the innovation hub is poised to attract investment and foster collaboration among stakeholders in the food and agri-tech sectors.

Foodeast-Haumako, supported by local stakeholders, is expected to create jobs, enhance exports, and position Hawke’s Bay as a leader in food innovation. Combined with efforts to secure water resources, these initiatives underscore the government’s commitment to sustainable development in the region.

Looking Ahead

Both projects signal a proactive approach to combating climate challenges and nurturing economic opportunities in Hawke’s Bay. The government’s continued investment in infrastructure and innovation highlights a vision for resilience and prosperity in regional New Zealand.