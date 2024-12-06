Belarus' Lukashenko asks Putin for Oreshnik missile system -Russian agencies
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday asked his close ally Russian President Vladimir Putin to supply Minsk with Russia's intermediate-range Oreshnik ballistic missile system, Russian news agencies reported.
Russia fired the Oreshnik at a Ukrainian city last month in what Putin described as a test of the weapon in combat conditions. (Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
