Justice Nariman Labels Ramjanmabhoomi Verdict a 'Travesty'

Former Supreme Court judge Justice R F Nariman has criticized the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid verdict as unjust and lacking secularism. Despite this, he noted the upholding of the Places of Worship Act as a positive aspect. He advocates for strict implementation to quell rising religious disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 13:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former Supreme Court judge Justice R F Nariman has labeled the court's decision in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case as a 'great travesty of justice' for failing to uphold the principle of secularism.

Justice Nariman voiced his disapproval during the First Justice A M Ahmadi Memorial Lecture, where he spoke on 'Secularism and the Indian Constitution'. He highlighted that the judgment held a 'silver lining' by affirming the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991.

The judge emphasized the need for strict enforcement of this act to prevent ongoing disputes over religious sites, likening the emergence of these issues to 'hydra heads' rearing across the nation.

Nariman also critiqued the rationale for awarding the contested land in the case while deeming the mosque's demolition illegal. Additionally, he commented on the post-retirement appointment of a special CBI judge involved in the demolition case, viewing it as indicative of the country's current judicial state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

