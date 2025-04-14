Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over New Waqf Legislation Amid Secularism Debate

Amid protests over new Waqf legislation in India, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah claims the law targets one religion, despite India's secular stance. The National Conference has filed a petition with the Supreme Court. Heated debates ensue as opposition deems the law anti-Muslim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 18:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid widespread protests, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has voiced strong opposition to the newly enacted Waqf legislation, accusing it of targeting a specific religion in India, a country that prides itself on its secular framework.

Speaking to journalists in Delhi, Abdullah criticized the Centre's Waqf (Amendment) Act notified on April 8, which has been met with strong opposition and labelled as unconstitutional by many, despite government claims of its benefits for the minority community.

The National Conference has lodged a petition with the Supreme Court, seeking judicial review. With growing protests in places like West Bengal's Murshidabad district, Abdullah emphasized the importance of equality in religion, awaiting the Supreme Court's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

