Controversy Erupts Over New Waqf Legislation Amid Secularism Debate
Amid protests over new Waqf legislation in India, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah claims the law targets one religion, despite India's secular stance. The National Conference has filed a petition with the Supreme Court. Heated debates ensue as opposition deems the law anti-Muslim.
- Country:
- India
Amid widespread protests, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has voiced strong opposition to the newly enacted Waqf legislation, accusing it of targeting a specific religion in India, a country that prides itself on its secular framework.
Speaking to journalists in Delhi, Abdullah criticized the Centre's Waqf (Amendment) Act notified on April 8, which has been met with strong opposition and labelled as unconstitutional by many, despite government claims of its benefits for the minority community.
The National Conference has lodged a petition with the Supreme Court, seeking judicial review. With growing protests in places like West Bengal's Murshidabad district, Abdullah emphasized the importance of equality in religion, awaiting the Supreme Court's decision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Waqf
- legislation
- protests
- India
- secularism
- Omar Abdullah
- Supreme Court
- opposition
- controversy
- Muslim
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Dismisses Activist's Plea on Stubble Burning Control
Scrutiny of the Places of Worship Act: Supreme Court Set to Hear Critical Plea
Supreme Court Reviews Podcaster's Free Speech Amidst FIRs
Supreme Court's National Task Force Takes Charge of Student Mental Health
Supreme Court Grants Bail in Sensational Odisha Murder Case