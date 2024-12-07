Left Menu

Christian MPs Urge Unified Stand on Waqf Bill: Defending Minority Rights

Christian MPs urged the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India to take a strong stance on the Waqf Bill, highlighting its impact on minority rights. During a meeting, MPs emphasized protecting the Christian community, addressing attacks, and ensuring the community's contributions aren't overlooked. Concerns over the Bill's provisions and FCRA issues were raised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 13:57 IST
  • India

In a significant meeting held in the national capital, Christian MPs called on the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) to adopt a definitive position on the controversial Waqf Bill. The meeting, chaired by Archbishop Andrews and attended by 20 MPs, mostly from opposition parties, emphasized the bill's potential repercussions on minority rights.

The agenda included discussions on increasing threats against Christians, alleged exploitation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) to target Christian organizations, and the role of Christian MPs in advocating for the community. Participating MPs urged the CBCI to proactively showcase the positive contributions of the Christian community rather than solely reacting to negative news.

During the discussions, strong objections were raised against certain provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, such as changes to the Central Waqf Council's composition. MPs also highlighted the abolition of Anglo-Indian seats in legislative assemblies and the need for stronger constitutional protection for minorities. The atmosphere remained cordial despite critiques on the church leadership's approach toward government relations since 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)

