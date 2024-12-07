Left Menu

Modi's Welfare State Revolution

Union Minister Amit Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming India's welfare state concept into reality. Shah highlighted Modi's initiatives that helped lift 25 crore people out of poverty post-2014, emphasizing that collaborative efforts from NGOs and individuals are crucial to eradicating poverty.

Union Minister Amit Shah lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for actualizing the welfare state concept, despite previous governments' piecemeal efforts. At a recent event in Ahmedabad, Shah emphasized Modi's significant role in lifting 25 crore people out of poverty over the past decade.

Shah argued that Modi's administration has been instrumental in providing basic amenities, such as housing and food, to millions. He noted Modi's commitment to ensuring no household lacks essentials like toilets and gas cylinders, marking an unprecedented shift in India's poverty alleviation strategy.

Though acknowledging governmental efforts, Shah underlined the importance of collective action involving trusts and service organizations. He praised Gujarat's proactive steps in education and healthcare, citing its leadership in charitable medical facilities and blood donation initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

