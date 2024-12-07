Left Menu

Tragic Family Discord: Son Confesses to Mother's Murder Over Property Dispute

A 22-year-old man murdered his mother in West Delhi due to a dispute over property inheritance contingent on his marriage. Sawan, a tempo driver, tried to mislead police by fabricating a robbery scenario. Sustained investigation and questioning led to his confession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 14:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A family dispute in West Delhi turned tragic when a young man allegedly strangled his mother over a property dispute. The accused, 22-year-old Sawan, initially attempted to mislead officials by concocting a story about a robbery.

The incident unfolded after Sawan's elder brother recently got engaged, prompting Sawan to discuss his marriage plans with his mother, Sulochana. She reportedly warned him that marrying would mean forfeiting his share of the family property, sparking the fatal confrontation.

Police were alerted after Sawan made a distress call about his mother's death, but inconsistencies in the scene and his account led investigators to suspect him. Following intense questioning and evidence review, Sawan confessed to the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

