Tragic Shooting Incident in Uttar Pradesh: Investigation Underway
A 25-year-old man shot an 18-year-old woman undergraduate student before taking his own life in Uttar Pradesh's Asmoli area. The student is hospitalized. The incident is under investigation, with forensic teams examining the crime scene where a pistol and bullet casings were recovered.
- Country:
- India
In a distressing incident in the Asmoli area of Uttar Pradesh, a 25-year-old man opened fire on an 18-year-old woman undergraduate student before turning the weapon on himself, authorities reported on Saturday.
The student, currently receiving medical treatment, was identified as a BSc student shot by a man named Gaurav from Amroha. Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi confirmed the tragic event, adding that the motive remains unclear.
The victim's mother, visibly shaken, revealed her daughter was expected home by early afternoon, unaware of the impending danger. Forensic experts have been deployed to scrutinize the scene, where police recovered a pistol and two empty cartridges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High Court Upholds Justice: No Bail for Police Officer in Heinous Crime
New Child Protection Investigation Unit Established to Safeguard Children in State Care
10 Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district: Police.
Three killed, nine hospitalised following gas leak at fertiliser plant in Maharashtra’s Sangli district: Police.
China Expands EU Dairy Subsidy Investigation Amid Trade Tensions