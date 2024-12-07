Left Menu

Tragic Shooting Incident in Uttar Pradesh: Investigation Underway

A 25-year-old man shot an 18-year-old woman undergraduate student before taking his own life in Uttar Pradesh's Asmoli area. The student is hospitalized. The incident is under investigation, with forensic teams examining the crime scene where a pistol and bullet casings were recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 07-12-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 18:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a distressing incident in the Asmoli area of Uttar Pradesh, a 25-year-old man opened fire on an 18-year-old woman undergraduate student before turning the weapon on himself, authorities reported on Saturday.

The student, currently receiving medical treatment, was identified as a BSc student shot by a man named Gaurav from Amroha. Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi confirmed the tragic event, adding that the motive remains unclear.

The victim's mother, visibly shaken, revealed her daughter was expected home by early afternoon, unaware of the impending danger. Forensic experts have been deployed to scrutinize the scene, where police recovered a pistol and two empty cartridges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

