Left Menu

US Dismisses BJP's 'Deep State' Allegations

The US dismissed allegations by India’s BJP that US-funded organizations orchestrated destabilizing attacks on PM Modi and Gautam Adani. The US embassy called the claims 'disappointing', emphasizing America’s dedication to media freedom. BJP accused the media portal OCCRP, supported by figures like George Soros, of influencing these attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 19:19 IST
US Dismisses BJP's 'Deep State' Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The US government has strongly rebuffed allegations pitched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating attempts to destabilize India. The allegations suggested that US-funded entities and elements within the American 'deep state' were involved in targeted challenges against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tycoon Gautam Adani.

A US embassy spokesperson termed the accusations as 'disappointing', asserting the United States' role as a global proponent of media freedom. The denial comes amid claims that the US deep state, in concert with the media group Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were tarnishing India's image.

The BJP's allegations follow the usage of OCCRP reports by Gandhi to critique the Adani Group, whose alleged closeness with the government they claim to undermine. The organization OCCRP, reputed for its crime and corruption reporting, is partly funded by the US State Department's USAID, according to BJP, linking it also to figures like George Soros. Meanwhile, the Adani Group has refuted the charges levied in recent US legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024