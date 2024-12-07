US Dismisses BJP's 'Deep State' Allegations

The US government has strongly rebuffed allegations pitched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating attempts to destabilize India. The allegations suggested that US-funded entities and elements within the American 'deep state' were involved in targeted challenges against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tycoon Gautam Adani.

A US embassy spokesperson termed the accusations as 'disappointing', asserting the United States' role as a global proponent of media freedom. The denial comes amid claims that the US deep state, in concert with the media group Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were tarnishing India's image.

The BJP's allegations follow the usage of OCCRP reports by Gandhi to critique the Adani Group, whose alleged closeness with the government they claim to undermine. The organization OCCRP, reputed for its crime and corruption reporting, is partly funded by the US State Department's USAID, according to BJP, linking it also to figures like George Soros. Meanwhile, the Adani Group has refuted the charges levied in recent US legal actions.

