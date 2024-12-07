New Phone Interception Rules: A Glimpse into Government Surveillance

In a significant development, the government has rolled out new regulations for phone interception, granting state-level police inspectors general the power to issue emergency orders.

These interception orders, however, come with a stringent stipulation: they must receive confirmation from competent authorities within seven days or face mandatory destruction within two days thereafter.

The process demands oversight by central and state review committees, boasting high-ranking officials such as cabinet and law secretaries to ensure robust checks and balances.

(With inputs from agencies.)