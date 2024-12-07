Left Menu

New Phone Interception Rules: A Glimpse into Government Surveillance

The government has issued new phone interception rules, allowing police inspectors general to approve emergency orders. Such orders must be confirmed within seven days or destroyed. At central and state levels, high-ranking officials must authorize them. Review committees ensure oversight, comprising top government officials from law and telecom sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 19:52 IST
In a significant development, the government has rolled out new regulations for phone interception, granting state-level police inspectors general the power to issue emergency orders.

These interception orders, however, come with a stringent stipulation: they must receive confirmation from competent authorities within seven days or face mandatory destruction within two days thereafter.

The process demands oversight by central and state review committees, boasting high-ranking officials such as cabinet and law secretaries to ensure robust checks and balances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

